Raj minister to hold meeting with district officials amid spread of lumpy skin disease in cattle

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-08-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 14:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In view of the outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cattle in many districts of Rajasthan, state animal husbandry minister Lalchand Kataria will hold a meeting with district-level officers on Wednesday.

The minister will hold a video conference with officers from districts on August 3 on lumpy disease, an official spokesperson said.

He said that the state government is alert about lumpy skin disease spreading in cattle animals in Jaisalmer, Jalore, Barmer, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Bikaner districts of western Rajasthan.

The minister visited Phalodi and adjoining areas of Jodhpur district on Monday and took stock of the situation.

The minister said that Rs 1 lakh have been released to each affected district for buying emergency essential medicines. Along with this, additional amount will be given to the districts where funds are needed.

It is noteworthy that the disease is spreading fast in the state and nearly 1,200 bovines have died since April and around 25,000 were infected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

