India eases coal import targets as inventories improve in some states

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 16:32 IST
India has eased coal import targets for utilities owned by state governments and private companies, according to an internal notice reviewed by Reuters.

India's power ministry has asked state government-run utilities and private power producers to assess the amount of coal needed to be imported for blending, according to an Aug. 1 notice issued to officials at top utilities.

The ministry said in May it would cut domestic fuel supply to state government-run utilities if they do not import 10% of their overall requirements to blend with local coal.

