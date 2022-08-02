Ajit Pawar urges Maha govt to provide assistance to rain-affected farmers

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Tuesday demanded that the state government provide immediate assistance to farmers from Marathwada and Vidarbha whose land has been damaged due to heavy rains.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said Marathwada and Vidarbha regions received heavy rains mid-July, due to which the fertile layer of soil has been washed away.

''Several farmers will not be able to till their land for the next couple of days because of the loss of fertile layer. The state should make some provisions for such farmers,” the NCP leader said.

Cash crops like soyabean and cotton were destroyed in Marathwada and Vidarbha, and farmers have lost almost everything, he said.

''If farmers need to carry out another round of sowing, the state should provide seeds that take less time to grow. Such measures can ease the farmers' woes,” Pawar said.

“The rains have also damaged supporting infrastructure such as drip irrigation material, wells, power transformers, roads connecting to major cities and even killed cattle. The state needs to change some rules and provide financial assistance to such farmers,” the former deputy chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Pawar slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for allegedly violating a Supreme Court directive banning speeches after 10 pm.

During his visit to Aurangabad a couple of days ago, Shinde had delivered a speech after 10 pm in Kranti Chowk.

“Shinde is the chief minister and he should control his supporters. How can he deliver a speech after 10 pm when there is a ruling against such late night speeches?” Pawar said.

“What will a local police official do if the chief minister ignores such rules,” he said.

