U.S. approves potential sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia -Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 00:46 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Patriot missiles and related equipment to Saudi Arabia in a deal valued at up to $3.05 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
