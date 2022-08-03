Taiwan economy ministry: island's energy inventory is sufficient as China announced drills
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 03-08-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 10:38 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's economy ministry said on Wednesday its energy inventory was sufficient as China announced drills around the island.
The ministry said in a statement crude oil, natural gas and coal inventories were sufficient and urged the public to be reassured, adding that it had planned ahead for the Chinese drills and it will continue to monitor energy inventory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement