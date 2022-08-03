Left Menu

Taiwan economy ministry: island's energy inventory is sufficient as China announced drills

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 03-08-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 10:38 IST
Taiwan economy ministry: island's energy inventory is sufficient as China announced drills
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's economy ministry said on Wednesday its energy inventory was sufficient as China announced drills around the island.

The ministry said in a statement crude oil, natural gas and coal inventories were sufficient and urged the public to be reassured, adding that it had planned ahead for the Chinese drills and it will continue to monitor energy inventory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
2
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
4
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022