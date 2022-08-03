Rouble stabilises near 60 vs dollar, Russian stocks attempt light recovery

The Russian rouble steadied near 60 against the dollar and 61 to the euro on Wednesday, after a brief dip in early Moscow trade, while stock indexes made a small recovery after losing ground in the previous session.

At 0758 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 60.36 and was steady versus the euro , trading at 61.25. Promsvyazbank analysts said the rouble would likely trade in a 59-61 range against the greenback on Wednesday and may appreciate slightly.

The rouble is the world's best-performing currency so far this year, having received an artificial boost from capital controls Russia imposed after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The strong rouble has helped to limit burgeoning inflation, but is damaging to budget revenues and export-focused firms that rely on selling commodities abroad.

The latter raised concerns among Russian officials and business people and increased the need to reinstate a budget rule that caps Russia's budget spending and diverts excess oil revenues into its rainy-day fund. The parameters of the new budget rule are expected to be released soon, and the central bank expects it to be in place from 2023.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1% at $99.5 a barrel. Russian stock markets staged a limited recovery after losing ground on Tuesday, with the market bracing for the return of foreign investors from countries that have not imposed sanctions on Russia from next week.

"This week we likely expect small trading volumes and a gradual slide downwards of the market before non-residents enter the stock market on Aug. 8," said Sinara Investment Bank in a note. Russia barred all foreign investors from its stock market days after Feb. 24, making domestic retail investors the market driver.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.7% to 1,124.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.8% higher at 2,153.7 points.

