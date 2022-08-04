Left Menu

Walmart to cut hundreds of corporate jobs - WSJ

Walmart Inc is cutting hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Around 200 jobs are being cut, the WSJ said, adding that the retailer notified employees in its Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters and other corporate offices of its restructuring move.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 05:52 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 05:52 IST
Walmart to cut hundreds of corporate jobs - WSJ

Walmart Inc is cutting hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Around 200 jobs are being cut, the WSJ said, adding that the retailer notified employees in its Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters and other corporate offices of its restructuring move. (https://on.wsj.com/3JrppOz)

Several companies, including Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc , and Coinbase Global Inc have also been cutting jobs and slowing hiring as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, inflation and an energy crisis in Europe. "We're updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future," Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The company is also investing and creating jobs in eCommerce, technology, health & wellness sectors, she said. The U.S. retailer last week slashed its profit forecast on account for surging prices for food and fuel, citing that it needed price cuts to pare inventories.

With prices for gasoline and food spiking, consumers are no longer clamoring for apparel, home goods, appliances and kitchenware, saddling retailers with mountains of inventory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022