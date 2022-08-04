Gazprom says one out of six turbines currently operating at Nord Stream 1
Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 18:40 IST
The Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline is currently operating with only one turbine instead of six, Russian state gas company Gazprom said on Thursday.
It reiterated that Western sanctions are preventing the delivery of one of the turbines back from Germany after it was under maintenance in Canada and said that some other turbines also needed repairs.
