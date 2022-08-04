Left Menu

Italy to inject up to 1 billion euros into Ilva steel plant - draft

Italy plans to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.02 billion) into one of the largest steel plants in Europe to help it cope with soaring energy prices, a draft government decree seen by Reuters showed.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-08-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 20:27 IST
Italy to inject up to 1 billion euros into Ilva steel plant - draft
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy plans to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.02 billion) into one of the largest steel plants in Europe to help it cope with soaring energy prices, a draft government decree seen by Reuters showed. Geopolitical tensions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have propelled gas prices to historic highs, adding to supply-chain issues and environmental problems for plant owners Acciaierie d'Italia, formerly known as Ilva.

The group, whose main plant is in the southern Italian city of Taranto, is 38% controlled by state-owned agency Invitalia and 62% by the world's second largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal . Under the scheme, to be approved by the cabinet later on Thursday as part of a broader package aimed at shielding firms and families from surging energy costs, Invitalia can inject fresh capital for the plant with "a total amount not exceeding 1 billion euros."

($1 = 0.9815 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022