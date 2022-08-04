'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Various forms of tricolour dominate markets all over India

With Independence Day approaching, various forms of the tricolour can be seen dominating the market all over India including Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. In Jammu, markets are filled with different varieties for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The markets are flooded with Tiranga kites, Tiranga T-Shirts, different sizes of Tirangas, Tiranga badges, Tiranga hand bands, and many other varieties which have depicted the Tiranga.

The shopkeepers said, "The market is filled with Tiranga items and people are coming in large numbers, mostly parents buying Tiranga items for their kids. This year's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been going on and the people in Jammu are preparing for it." In Vadodra, tricolour can even be found in sweets. Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, a halwai in Vadodara has made sweets in tricolour for this occasion.

He was inspired by the administration to make sweets in the form of tricolour. At present, Tricolour Shrikhand will also be made along with Tiranga Malai Penda, and Tiranga Barfi. Naval Bhumiya, shopkeeper said, "To give a look to the sweet, vanilla essence has been used for saffron colour for white colour and pistachio essence for green colour." In Kanpur, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people in the markets for August 15 and the tricolour call by PM Modi at every home. Various types of tricolour-related products have come into the markets and the sellers of the tricolour have brought many tempting products into the markets, especially to entice children. The euphoria of the Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav festival is such that the tricolour has been in shortage in the market. This time along with the traditional flag of Khadi, flags made from silk cloth are availabe in the market. Tricolour bracelets for small children, hair bands, specs for children and many attractive varieties of decorations are available in the market and people are also buying these products heavily.This year the tricolour is made available at Post Offices for the citizens to purchase directly in all regions of Kanpur. R S Sharma, Assistant Director, Kanpur Post Office said, "This year the tricolour flags are available at all the Post Offices in the Kanpur region for the citizens, one flag costs Rs 25." "This is the first time that such facility is provided at Post Offices," he added. (ANI)

