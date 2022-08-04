Left Menu

Italy approves anti-inflation package worth 17 billion euros-PM

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-08-2022 23:55 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's government on Thursday approved an economic aid package worth 17 billion euros ($17.4 billion) to help shield firms and families from surging energy costs and consumer prices, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

The new measures, which come on top of some 35 billion euros budgeted since January to soften the impact of sky-high electricity, gas and petrol costs, will not increase the country's deficit because of higher than forecast revenues, Draghi told a news conference. ($1 = 0.9763 euros)

