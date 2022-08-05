Left Menu

Italy committed to collecting windfall tax revenues in full

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-08-2022 00:33 IST
Italy committed to collecting windfall tax revenues in full
The Italian government is committed to fully collecting revenues stemming from a windfall tax imposed on energy companies, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

Many Italian energy companies appear not to have paid an initial windfall tax payment due by the end of June, leaving the government facing a revenue shortfall of more than 9 billion euros ($9.22 billion), a Treasury document showed on Tuesday.

"It's my intention that they pay it all," Draghi told a news conference. ($1 = 0.9760 euros)

