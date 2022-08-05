Left Menu

Algeria's 2022 supplementary financial law projects revenues to reach $48.63 bln - APS

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 01:35 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 01:35 IST
Algeria's 2022 supplementary financial law projected that the country's revenues will reach 7000.84 billion dinars ($48.63 billion) compared to 5683.22 billion dinars in the previous financial law, state news agency (APS) reported on Thursday.

The law, which was published in the official gazette, attributed the increase to the rise in oil and gas prices. ($1 = 143.9450 Algerian dinars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

