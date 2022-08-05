Left Menu

Warner Bros. Discovery to combine HBO Max, Discovery+

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 02:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 02:23 IST
Warner Bros. Discovery to combine HBO Max, Discovery+

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc said on Thursday it would merge the HBO Max streaming service with Discovery+ as a single offering, combining WarnerMedia's dramas, comedies and movies with Discovery's reality shows.

"With respect to streaming, our main priority right now is launching an integrated SVOD service," said Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022