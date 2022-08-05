Warner Bros. Discovery to combine HBO Max, Discovery+

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc said on Thursday it would merge the HBO Max streaming service with Discovery+ as a single offering, combining WarnerMedia's dramas, comedies and movies with Discovery's reality shows.

"With respect to streaming, our main priority right now is launching an integrated SVOD service," said Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav.

