Russia may not meet 2022 grain harvest target, ministry says

"Taken together, all of this creates risks in terms of reaching the grain harvest figure of 130 million tonnes," the ministry said. It said that if it does not meet the planned volumes, it will have to revise its export plans of 50 million tonnes. Russian President Vladimir Putin had said in May that he expected the country to harvest 130 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including 87 million tonnes of wheat.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 14:39 IST
Russia may not reach its expected harvest of 130 million tonnes of grain due to weather factors and a lack of spare parts for foreign equipment, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

It said that if it does not meet the planned volumes, it will have to revise its export plans of 50 million tonnes. Russian President Vladimir Putin had said in May that he expected the country to harvest 130 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including 87 million tonnes of wheat.

