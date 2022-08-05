Left Menu

Erdogan says Turkey-Russia delegation meetings fruitful

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 18:16 IST
Erdogan says Turkey-Russia delegation meetings fruitful
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that meetings between Turkish and Russian delegations had been fruitful and that he would discuss developments in Syria with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia.

Sitting opposite Putin ahead of their talks in the Black Sea city of Sochi, Erdogan said in comments broadcast on Turkish television it was important that the Akkuyu nuclear plant being built by a Russian company in southern Turkey was completed on time.

