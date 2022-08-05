Delhi HC issues notice to authorities on illegal construction in Heritage Fatehpuri Masjid

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to concerned authorities on a plea and sought direction for an immediate sealing/demolition of alleged illegal and unauthorized construction at Heritage Fatehpuri Masjid, Delhi. The bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Friday sought a response from the Municipal Corporation, Ministry of Cultural, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Delhi Government and other concerned authorities. The court fixed the date on November 14, 2022, for a detailed hearing.

The plea alleged that the illegal and unauthorized 10-12 shops constructed in Fatehpuri Masjid with no permission from the municipal corporation, no NOC from ASI, moreover no NOC from Heritage Conservation Committee or Heritage Building Department, Govt. of India. The property is just beneath the Heritage Building of Fatehpuri Muslim Sr. Sec. School and Fatehpuri Masjid, Delhi, where the Delhi Waqf Board individually allow illegal constructions in the form of illegal shops were raised unauthorizedly, alleged the petition. The petitioner Amiro Yuva Brigade through Advocate Hemant Chaudhary seeking direction to the Delhi Waqf Board to restore the same old structure of Heritage Fatehpuri Masjid.

The petition stated that as per rules of the Archeological Survey of India, no construction is allowed within the radius of air distance of 300 Mts from any Heritage Building/Monument but Delhi Waqf Board is in charge of taking care and maintaining and day to day affairs of the Fatehpuri Masjid which is Heritage Building/ Monument. But it has allowed the illegal and unauthorized construction of shops within the Fatehpuri Masjid without any permission. According to the petitioner, "since the Masjid Fathepuri was built in 1650 by Fathepuri Begum, one of Shah Jahan's wives. The mosque is built with red sandstone on a large scale and surmounted by a single dome. Id-ul-Fitr and Id-ul-Azha are celebrated in a grand way in Fathepuri Masjid, Delhi. The place is in the heart of the city (Chandni Chowk) so it can be reached very easily. The different parts of the mosque are beautifully decorated and are a visual pleasure. The Fatehpuri Masjid and Fatehpuri School is a Heritage Building that comes under the "Archaeological Survey of India" , plea read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)