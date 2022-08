BRIEF-Ukraine's State Gas Transit Operator Says Can Replace Nord Stream 1 Supply

UKRAINE'S STATE GAS TRANSIT OPERATOR (TSOUA):

* SAYS EXISTING GAS TRANSPORTATION CAPACITIES CAN REPLACE THE NORD STREAM 1 RUSSIAN GAS PIPELINE AND ENSURE GAS TRANSIT TO THE EU

* SAYS AVAILABLE GAS TRANSPORT ROUTES TO EUROPE (UKRAINIAN GTS – 244 MCM PER DAY, YAMAL GAS PIPELINE THROUGH POLAND – 90 MCM PER DAY) ARE ROUGHLY EQUIVALENT TO TWICE THE TECHNICAL CAPACITY OF NORD STREAM-1

