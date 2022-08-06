Left Menu

Navy sending ships across world as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 19:35 IST
Navy sending ships across world as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy is sending its ships to ports in almost all continents as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav' commemorating 75 years of India's Independence.

Navy officials said ships are visiting all continents except Antarctica.

In Asia, stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Chennai and guided missile frigate INS Betwa are visiting Muscat while patrol vessel INS Saryu is sailing to Singapore.

For Africa, the Navy is sending INS Trikand, a Talwar-class frigate to Mombasa in Kenya while patrol vessel INS Sumedha is visiting Perth in Australia, In North America, INS Satpura, a stealth multi-role frigate, is sailing to San Diego in the US while frigate INS Tarkash is visiting South America's Rio de Janeiro port in Brazil.

For the European continent, the Navy is sending INS Tarangini, a sail training ship, to London.

In London, the crew of INS Tarangini would be paying homage to the Indian soldiers, who made supreme sacrifice during the two World Wars.

They will pay homage at the Commonwealth Memorial gates. Similarly, the crew of INS Saryu will lay wreaths at Kranji War Memorial.

At Mombassa, the Indian Navy personnel will participate in the inauguration of a commemorative pillar in the battlefield area of the Taita Taveta region where Indian soldiers fought and sacrificed their lives whilst serving under East Africa campaign of World War I. ''The 75th year of India's Independence Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an occasion to reinvigorate and reemphasise India's maritime moorings,'' said a Navy official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022