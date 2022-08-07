Left Menu

Maha ethanol production likely to reach 140 crore litre next year: Sugar industry representative

The ethanol production in Maharashtra is likely to reach 140 crore litre next year, sugar industry representatives have said.In future, the demand for fuel will be more than food. Its production cycle is from December 1 to November 30.In 2020-21, Maharashtra produced 100.36 crore litre of ethanol through 78 establishments, as per a representative of the state cooperative sugar factories federation.

The ethanol production in Maharashtra is likely to reach 140 crore litre next year, sugar industry representatives have said.

In future, the demand for fuel will be more than food. ''Hence, the sugar industry in Maharashtra will also be called as the energy industry in times to come,'' National Federation of Co-operative Sugar Factories Limited Chairman Jayprakash Dandegavkar told PTI.

Ethanol is a by-product of sugar mills. Its production cycle is from December 1 to November 30.

In 2020-21, Maharashtra produced 100.36 crore litre of ethanol through 78 establishments, as per a representative of the state cooperative sugar factories federation. From December 2021, the state has so far produced 75.88 crore litre of ethanol and it is expected to go up to 116 crore litre by November 30 this year through 85 establishments, he said. The production is likely go up to 130 to 140 crore litre next year. The establishments producing ethanol will also reach 90, he said. Considering the limitations for natural fuel products, sugar producing companies will also produce electricity, hydrogen along with ethanol in future, Dandegavkar said. Talking about the future pathway of ethanol production in the state, he said, ''This production growth is mainly based on finance and government policies along with viability and new technology.'' The government has to keep a balance between labour wages, sugar rates and also ensure good returns for sugarcane producers, he said. In this scenario, the sugar industry cannot maintain its regular growth, he said. He demanded that the government also help financially in the ethanol production. ''The co-operative sugar industry works on a 'no profit-no loss' policy. Therefore, it does not have huge finances needed to undertake new projects,'' he said. The government helps in establishing a co-operative sugar factory. In the same manner, it should also financially help in ethanol production, he added.

