Odd News Roundup: British 'store cupboard classics' get a makeover - as ice cream
Ever wondered what baked bean ice cream tastes like? Londoners basking under Britain's hottest ever summer are getting the chance to find out, and sample a range of other flavours more readily associated with savoury winter dishes - including porridge oats and HP sauce.
