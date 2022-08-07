Left Menu

Telangana Finance Minister inaugurates Swan Turbine Services second plant

Hyderabad-based Swan Turbine Services on Sunday said Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated its second plant at Pashamailaram in Sangareddy district of the State. This plant spread across four acres is going to provide employment opportunities to around 300 people directly, P Satyanarayana, MD, Swan Turbine Services said in a release here.We are catering our services in India, Middle-East and Africa.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-08-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 18:49 IST
''We are catering our services in India, Middle-East and Africa. Swan Turbine Services stands as the largest full line supplier for spares up to 1,000 MW steam turbine, centrifugal compressors, expanders and geared compressor,'' he added.

Swan Turbine Services is a global service provider for power plant, petrochemicals, steel, fertilizers, cement, paper etc.

