Bihar to launch scheme for overall growth of handloom sector: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced that his government would soon launch an 'Integrated Weavers Development Scheme' for overall growth of the handloom sector and benefit of weavers of the state.

The new plan will be called 'Chief Minister Integrated Weavers Development Scheme'. "An inclusive programme for overall development of the weavers working in different districts will soon be launched by the state government. People associated with the handloom sector will certainly be benefitted from this scheme," Kumar said. Addressing weavers at a function organised on the occasion of the National Handloom Day here, the CM said the state government under a scheme is using handloom sheets in government hospitals and medical colleges to help weavers.

He said about 7 lakh handloom products worth Rs 24.87 crore have so far been manufactured under the 'Santrangi Chadar Yojana' and this has financially helped the weavers of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Industries Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said the state government has started organising exhibitions of handloom products made in Bihar in other states so that "our weavers get a bigger market".

