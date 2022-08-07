Left Menu

Bihar to launch scheme for overall growth of handloom sector: Nitish

An inclusive programme for overall development of the weavers working in different districts will soon be launched by the state government. People associated with the handloom sector will certainly be benefitted from this scheme, Kumar said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-08-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 22:00 IST
Bihar to launch scheme for overall growth of handloom sector: Nitish
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced that his government would soon launch an 'Integrated Weavers Development Scheme' for overall growth of the handloom sector and benefit of weavers of the state.

The new plan will be called 'Chief Minister Integrated Weavers Development Scheme'. "An inclusive programme for overall development of the weavers working in different districts will soon be launched by the state government. People associated with the handloom sector will certainly be benefitted from this scheme," Kumar said. Addressing weavers at a function organised on the occasion of the National Handloom Day here, the CM said the state government under a scheme is using handloom sheets in government hospitals and medical colleges to help weavers.

He said about 7 lakh handloom products worth Rs 24.87 crore have so far been manufactured under the 'Santrangi Chadar Yojana' and this has financially helped the weavers of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Industries Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said the state government has started organising exhibitions of handloom products made in Bihar in other states so that "our weavers get a bigger market".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
2
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022