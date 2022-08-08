Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: British 'store cupboard classics' get a makeover - as ice cream

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2022 02:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Ever wondered what baked bean ice cream tastes like? Londoners basking under Britain's hottest ever summer are getting the chance to find out, and sample a range of other flavours more readily associated with savoury winter dishes - including porridge oats and HP sauce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

