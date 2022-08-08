Left Menu

Mohsin Ahmad ISIS active member to be produced before NIA court today

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 09:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) to produce Mohsin Ahmad, an alleged active member of ISIS before the NIA special court on Monday. He was on Sunday produced in local court before the duty magistrate where he was sent for one-day remand.

Mohsin was arrested on Saturday from his residence in Delhi for alleged involvement in the collection of funds for the terrorist outfit from sympathisers in India as well as abroad and sending it to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency, the agency said on Sunday. The NIA arrested Ahmad during a search operation conducted at his present residence at Japani Gali, Jogabai Extention, Batla House, New Delhi.

He was arrested in a case pertaining to online and on-ground activities of ISIS, said the NIA. The case was registered suo-moto by the NIA on June 25 this year. "Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad," said the NIA.

The anti-terror agency further said that the arrested accused was sending these funds to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS, and added that further investigations in the case are in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

