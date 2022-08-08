Left Menu

Devotees throng temples as they celebrate last Monday of 'Sawan'

Devotees thronged temples in various parts of the country as they celebrate the fourth and the last Monday of the holy month of Sawan by offering prayers to the deities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 12:09 IST
Devotees throng temples as they celebrate last Monday of 'Sawan'
Devotees offer prayer at Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees thronged temples in various parts of the country as they celebrate the fourth and the last Monday of the holy month of Sawan by offering prayers to the deities. Devotees offer prayers at the Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk in Delhi on the last Monday of 'Sawan' month.

Devotees in Bihar also thronged Shiv temple in Patna to offer prayers. People in Assam also celebrated the festival. The Sukreswar Mandir in Guwahati witnessed a number of devotees celebrating the last Monday of Sawan month.

Sawan is considered to be the most auspicious month. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who is worshipped during this month. The devotees observe fast on each Mondays which falls in the Sawan month. As per the Hindu calendar, the third Monday of the 'Sawan' month is also observed as Vinayaka Chaturthi. Devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a fast on this day.

They believe that doing so will please the Almighty and he in return will bless them with a wealth of wisdom and patience. Some devotees also call this day Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. The term Varad means "asking God to fulfil the desires of the devotee". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022