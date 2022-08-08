Left Menu

Anganwadi workers stage protest, demand reinstatement of terminated staff

Members of the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union on Monday staged a protest outside the Lieutenant Governors office here, demanding reinstatement of their terminated staff. Around 100-150 workers, including the terminated staff, gathered at the Raj Niwas Marg here and raised slogans against the L-G and the Delhi government, union members said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 14:51 IST
Anganwadi workers stage protest, demand reinstatement of terminated staff
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union on Monday staged a protest outside the Lieutenant Governor's office here, demanding reinstatement of their terminated staff. Around 100-150 workers, including the terminated staff, gathered at the Raj Niwas Marg here and raised slogans against the L-G and the Delhi government, union members said. ''It has been almost a month since the L-G said that he will look into our problems but we haven't received any response from him yet. Our protests will continue until our demands are met,'' DSAWHU member, Priyambada said. On July 16, a delegation of five Anganwadi workers had met L-G and submitted a memorandum, demanding the reinstatement of their terminated workers.

DSAWHU has claimed that 884 anganwadi workers have been issued termination notices and 11,942 workers were issued show cause notices by the Delhi government for participating in a 39-day strike to demand increase in honorarium and bring in respectable working hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022