Left Menu

Ukraine shelled Zaporizhzhia plant on Sunday, Russia says

Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that Ukraine had shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, the biggest in Europe, on Aug. 7, damaging high-voltage power lines and forcing the plant to reduce its output. In its daily military briefing, the defence ministry said Ukraine had shelled the power station at around 12:40 p.m.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 16:11 IST
Ukraine shelled Zaporizhzhia plant on Sunday, Russia says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that Ukraine had shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, the biggest in Europe, on Aug. 7, damaging high-voltage power lines and forcing the plant to reduce its output.

In its daily military briefing, the defence ministry said Ukraine had shelled the power station at around 12:40 p.m. (0940 GMT) from positions near the town of Marhanets. The shelling damaged a high-voltage power line supplying electricity to the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions - parts of which are under Russian control - in southern Ukraine, the ministry said.

A power surge also occurred as a result of the shelling, Moscow said, triggering a safety system that cut off the power supply, it added. Kyiv has denied attacking the plant. Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom said on Sunday that a worker had been wounded when Russian forces shelled the power station on Saturday evening.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports. Russia also said it had reduced the output of two of the reactors to "prevent disruption", and that fire crews had extinguished a source of smoke.

A Russian-installed official in the Zaporizhzhia region had said earlier on Monday that the facility was working normally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022