Anti-aircraft defense around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant will be beefed up - RIA cites Russian-backed official

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-08-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 13:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

Anti-aircraft defenses around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be strengthened following days of reported shelling on the site, the RIA Novosti news agency quoted a Russian-installed separatist official as saying on Monday. Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Russian-backed administration in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region also said the nuclear station, Europe's largest, was working normally and damaged power lines have been restored.

Both Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for attacks on the power station, located in Russian-controlled territory, over recent days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

