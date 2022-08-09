Left Menu

Godawari Power & Ispat begins commercial operations at 70 MW captive solar plant in Chhattisgarh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 18:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (GPIL) on Tuesday said its 70 MW captive solar power plant in Chhattisgarh has commenced commercial operations.

The plant began commercial operations on Saturday, GPIL said in a regulatory filing.

''...the 70 MWP captive solar PV power plant at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh has been commissioned and duly synchronized with the grid and charged on August 6, 2022...,'' it said.

GPIL, part of the Raipur-based Hira Group of Industries, manufactures long products of steel, mainly steel wire. It also produces sponge iron, billets, and ferroalloys, among others.

According to the filing, the power generated from the plant will be captively consumed to meet the enhanced electricity requirement for its integrated steel plant, helping reduce the high cost of energy being purchased from state discoms.

