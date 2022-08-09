Slovak oil refiner: production continues, offers to pay transit fees

Slovakia's sole oil refinery Slovnaft is continuing production after an interruption of crude supplies via the Druzhba pipeline lasting several days, using reserves in coordination with national pipeline operator and the Economy Ministry, the company said on Tuesday.

Slovnaft said in an emailed statement that it and its owner MOL have initiated talks with Russian and Ukrainian partners and offered to make payments for oil transit through Ukraine to remove the cause of the supply interruption. It added supplies could be renewed in several days if the parties take positive approach.

