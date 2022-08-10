Left Menu

Mumbai: 5 injured as state bus crashes after brake failure

As many as five people were injured after the BEST bus driver lost control and hit a few parked vehicles and rammed into a tree on the roadside in the Dindoshi area of Goregaon on Tuesday, said police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-08-2022 06:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 06:52 IST
Mumbai: 5 injured as state bus crashes after brake failure
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as five people were injured after the BEST bus driver lost control and hit a few parked vehicles and rammed into a tree on the roadside in the Dindoshi area of Goregaon on Tuesday, said police. The accident took place due to brake failure of the bus which was going from Santosh Nagar to Kurla.

The bus also hit a shop on the roadside. According to the police, two passengers of the bus along with a rickshaw driver were injured among others.

The injured have been admitted to the nearest government hospital. Dindoshi Police has registered a case and started further investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-PGA Tour accuses three LIV golfers of 'fabricating' emergency to compete in playoffs; Tennis-Serena 'can't wait' to reach the light at end of the tennis tunnel and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-PGA Tour accuses three LIV golfers of 'fabricating...

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022