Ukraine's grain, oilseed, vegetable oil exports rise 22.7% in July m/m

Ukraine's grain, oilseed, vegetable oil exports rose 22.7% in July versus June to 2.66 million tonnes thank to higher wheat and barley shipments, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement the July's volume included 412,000 tonnes of wheat, 183,000 tonnes of barley, 1.1 million tonnes of corn, 362,100 tonnes of sunseed and tonnages of other commodities.

Also Read: Major fire erupts at Donetsk oil depot after Ukraine shelling - Russia's TASS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)