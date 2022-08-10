Ukraine's grain, oilseed, vegetable oil exports rise 22.7% in July m/m
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-08-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 12:36 IST
Ukraine's grain, oilseed, vegetable oil exports rose 22.7% in July versus June to 2.66 million tonnes thank to higher wheat and barley shipments, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry said in a statement the July's volume included 412,000 tonnes of wheat, 183,000 tonnes of barley, 1.1 million tonnes of corn, 362,100 tonnes of sunseed and tonnages of other commodities.
