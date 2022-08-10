Ukraine's grain, oilseed, vegetable oil exports rise 22.7% in July m/m

Left Menu

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-08-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 12:36 IST
Ukraine's grain, oilseed, vegetable oil exports rose 22.7% in July versus June to 2.66 million tonnes thank to higher wheat and barley shipments, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement the July's volume included 412,000 tonnes of wheat, 183,000 tonnes of barley, 1.1 million tonnes of corn, 362,100 tonnes of sunseed and tonnages of other commodities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

