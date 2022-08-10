Left Menu

Slovak refiner expects Russian oil flow resumption after fee paid

Slovak oil refiner Slovnaft said on Wednesday it expected Russian oil flows through Ukraine to resume in the coming days after it had made a payment for transit through Ukraine to remove an obstacle that halted flows through the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline earlier this month. "Slovnaft has already made the payment to the (Ukrainian transit) company's account," Slovnaft said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 14:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Slovak Republic

Slovak oil refiner Slovnaft said on Wednesday it expected Russian oil flows through Ukraine to resume in the coming days after it had made a payment for transit through Ukraine to remove an obstacle that halted flows through the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline earlier this month.

"Slovnaft has already made the payment to the (Ukrainian transit) company's account," Slovnaft said in a statement. "Based on this, Slovnaft is expecting oil supplies to resume in the coming days. The Russian side also agreed with this solution."

