Slovakia says oil flows to resume, halt was due to bank refusing payment

Ukraine has declared that oil flows through the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline will resume later on Wednesday if it receives payment for transit being made by Slovak refiner Slovnaft, Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik said.

Sulik told a news conference shown live on television that the interruption to flows last week occurred because a Western bank refused to process a transit payment made by Russia to Ukraine.

