Left Menu

Slovakia says oil flows to resume, halt was due to bank refusing payment

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 15:29 IST
Slovakia says oil flows to resume, halt was due to bank refusing payment
Richard Sulik Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Slovak Republic

Ukraine has declared that oil flows through the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline will resume later on Wednesday if it receives payment for transit being made by Slovak refiner Slovnaft, Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik said.

Sulik told a news conference shown live on television that the interruption to flows last week occurred because a Western bank refused to process a transit payment made by Russia to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022