Goa govt to felicitate freedom fighters on Thursday; CM Sawant to lead 'Tiranga Yatra' on August 13

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-08-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 18:57 IST
Goa govt to felicitate freedom fighters on Thursday; CM Sawant to lead 'Tiranga Yatra' on August 13
As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Goa government will felicitate on Thursday the freedom fighters, who fought for the liberation of the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Sawant said felicitation of freedom fighters and the flag hoisting ceremony will be take place at Aguada Jail museum. On August 13, Sawant will lead a 'Tiranga Yatra', which would be taken out in Panaji from the Old Secretariat to Azad Maidan.

Public Works Department Minister Nilesh Cabral will lead a similar yatra in South Goa - from Margao Muncipality to Lohia Maidan.

Under the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, people are encouraged to purchase and hoist national flags in every household in the state from August 13 to 15, Sawant said.

On August 14, the state will observe the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, during which an exhibition would be held at Panaji and Mapusa towns, he added.

Sawant said that on the same day, he will lead a march from Panaji Church Square to Azad Maidan. All the MLAs from North Goa will be present for the event.

In South Goa, minister Mauvin Godinho will lead a march from Swantara Path in Vasco to New Vaddem ground in the same city on August 14, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

