Russian oil flows via Druzhba pipeline's southern leg resume, RIA says

Russian state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft has re-started oil flows via the southern leg of the Druzhba oil pipeline, RIA news agency said, citing Igor Dyomin, an aide to Transneft's president, on Wednesday.

"The pumps are working - they were turned on at 1600 (1300 GMT), operating mode pressure is set to be achieved in 15 minutes," Dyomin said, according to RIA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)