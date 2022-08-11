Left Menu

U.S. gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 12:44 IST
The average price of U.S. retail gasoline fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time in months, giving some relief to drivers in the world's largest consumer of the fuel.

The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $3.990 a gallon on Aug. 11, according to the American Automobile Association.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

