Karnataka: Two die, 6 others injured following communal clash in Koppal

ANI | Koppal (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-08-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 17:23 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two people died and six others were injured after a clash broke out between two communities at the Hulihyder village of Koppal district in Karnataka. The clashes took place after a Hindu boy went to meet a Muslim girl on the occasion of Muharram, following which arguments broke out between two sections.

Two people, who lost their lives in the alleged communal clash were identified as Pasha Walli (22) and Yenakapaa Talavad (60)-- who succumbed to their injuries and died in the hospital. Right after that the people from both communities joined them and started beating each other. A total of eight people were injured in the clash, so far.

The local administration has imposed Section 144 in the area. Further investigation into the matter is going on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

