Left Menu

Egypt's cabinet approves plan to ration electricity to save gas for export

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-08-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 19:10 IST
Egypt's cabinet approves plan to ration electricity to save gas for export
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt's cabinet said on Thursday it approved a plan to ration electricity usage aimed at saving natural gas resources for export to generate hard currency.

According to the draft bill, shops will have to limit the use of strong lights and avoid setting air conditioning temperatures to below 25 degrees Celsius. Ministries and government facilities will also be cutting down their electricity consumption, the statement added.

Also Read: Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood rejects 'struggle for power', exiled leader says

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
4
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022