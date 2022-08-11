Egypt's cabinet approves plan to ration electricity to save gas for export

Egypt's cabinet said on Thursday it approved a plan to ration electricity usage aimed at saving natural gas resources for export to generate hard currency.

According to the draft bill, shops will have to limit the use of strong lights and avoid setting air conditioning temperatures to below 25 degrees Celsius. Ministries and government facilities will also be cutting down their electricity consumption, the statement added.

