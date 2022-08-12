Left Menu

Chicago teens create world record-breaking cereal mosaic, raising money for Ukraine

Teenagers in Chicago armed with boxes of breakfast cereal created a Guinness world record-breaking mosaic on Thursday - and raised money for Ukraine in the process. Using some 5,000 boxes of cereal donated by Kellogg's, members of the Chicago Children United for Ukraine created a gigantic cereal mosaic on the floor of the Wintrust Financial Corporation's Grand Banking Hall in downtown Chicago.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2022 04:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 04:12 IST
Chicago teens create world record-breaking cereal mosaic, raising money for Ukraine

Teenagers in Chicago armed with boxes of breakfast cereal created a Guinness world record-breaking mosaic on Thursday - and raised money for Ukraine in the process.

Using some 5,000 boxes of cereal donated by Kellogg's, members of the Chicago Children United for Ukraine created a gigantic cereal mosaic on the floor of the Wintrust Financial Corporation's Grand Banking Hall in downtown Chicago. They used yellow Corn Pops boxes and blue Rice Krispies to recreate a depiction of the Ukrainian flag. Ukraine has been fighting off a Russian invasion since February.

"We wanted to raise awareness for Ukraine," said 15-year-old Michael Kotcher. "So, we decided to break a record with a good cause behind it." The cereal will be donated to a local food bank, while donors have pledged nearly $15,000 to the fundraiser so far.

"Its just great because we're helping globally and locally," said Kotcher. (Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022