EU gas flows via Nord Stream and Ukraine remain steady

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany were at 14,575,401 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) for 0800-0900 CET, similar to the previous 24 hours. Russia cut flows on the pipeline to only 20% of capacity on July 27, citing maintenance work.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-08-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 14:03 IST
Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline and via Ukraine remained steady on Friday, operator data showed. Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany were at 14,575,401 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) for 0800-0900 CET, similar to the previous 24 hours.

Russia cut flows on the pipeline to only 20% of capacity on July 27, citing maintenance work. Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at about 36.5 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, little changed from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian system operator showed.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were up from the previous day, data from operator Gascade showed. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were 5,673,108 kWh/h at 0800-0900 CET on Friday morning, up from more than 4,900,000 kWh/h for most of Thursday.

