Two injured in mob attack in Delhi's Wazirabad area, case registered

Two people sustained injuries after a group of people attacked north Delhi's Wazirabad area on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 15:46 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two people sustained injuries after a group of people attacked north Delhi's Wazirabad area on Thursday. The police said that they received information about shots fired from the area around 11.15 pm on Thursday.

It has been reported that ten people came to the area on Thursday night in search of a person, Deepak and when they could not find Deepak, they started damaging vehicles parked in the area. Two people, Jatin (17) and Ajay (42) were injured in the attack and were taken to the hospital. However, the injuries are not from the gunshots.

"Around 11 pm last night, a crowd attacked a house and vandalised vehicles parked outside. Some people in the crowd even fired a few rounds. We appeal to the police to investigate the matter thoroughly," said a resident Tushar. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Seven have been identified so far and the police are trying to identify and arrest them. Following the incident, a case has been registered under sections of the IPC and the Arms Act."

The accused have been booked under sections 147, 148, 149,307, 506,427 and 33 of the Indian Penal Code and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Deepak, son of Tarachand is a resident of Ramesh Tyagi Colony and he is missing for the last two days. Further investigation is underway in this matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

