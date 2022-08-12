Rajnath Singh lauds Commonwealth Games medalists for making Nation proud

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh interacted, in New Delhi on August 12, 2022, with the Armed Forces personnel who brought laurels to the country in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, United Kingdom. It is a commendable feat that 15 sportspersons from the three services bagged six Gold, four Silver, and five Bronze medals for India, out of the total 31 personnel who participated in the Games held between July 28 - August 08, 2022.

Gold medalists Naib Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Havildar Achinta Sheuli, Subedar Amit, Subedar Deepak Punia, Ag PO PT Naveen and Ag PO Com (Tel) Eldhose Paul attended the felicitation ceremony along with Silver and Bronze medal winners as well as other participants. Shri Rajnath Singh lauded the contingent for their superlative performance, encouraging them to excel in all future sporting events and bring glory to the nation. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen BS Raju were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)