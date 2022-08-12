Left Menu

IAF to participate at bilateral exercise 'Udarashakti' in Malaysia

Indian Air Force is participating in the air exercise with Su-30 MKI and C-17 aircraft while the RMAF will be flying Su 30 MKM aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 16:50 IST
The exercise will give an opportunity to IAF contingent members to share and learn best practices with some of the best professionals from RMAF, while also discussing mutual combat capabilities.   Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
A contingent of the Indian Air Force left for Malaysia today to participate in a bilateral exercise named 'Udarashakti'.

Indian Air Force is participating in the air exercise with Su-30 MKI and C-17 aircraft while the RMAF will be flying Su 30 MKM aircraft. The Indian contingent departed from one of its air bases directly for their destination, the RMAF base of Kuantan.

The exercise will give an opportunity to IAF contingent members to share and learn best practices with some of the best professionals from RMAF, while also discussing mutual combat capabilities.

The four days of exercise will witness conduct of various aerial combat drills between the two Air Forces. Ex Udarashakti will fortify the long standing bond of friendship and enhance the avenues of defence cooperation between the two Air Forces, thereby augmenting security in the region.

(With Inputs from PIB)

