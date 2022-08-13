Left Menu

Chinese manjha slits man's throat in Delhi while traveling with family on motorbike

A man on Saturday, who was travelling from Delhi to Ghaziabad with his wife and a child on a motorbike, died as a (kite thread) slit his throat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 23:52 IST
Chinese manjha slits man's throat in Delhi while traveling with family on motorbike
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man on Saturday, who was travelling from Delhi to Ghaziabad with his wife and a child on a motorbike, died as a (kite thread) slit his throat. According to the police, a man, named Vipin Kumar (34), was riding his motorbike, with his wife and a daughter as a pillion when a kite thread got entangled around the man's neck and slit his throat till the time he could stop his vehicle.

The deceased man and family are residents of the capital park in the Mundka area. They, on the day of Rakshabandhan, were travelling on the Shastri Park flyover via ISBT Seelampur Carriageway to reach his wife's maternal home on the day of the festival. A video of the incident also surfaced in which Vipin's throat is slit and he is in pain in a pool of blood. After the incident, an ambulance took him to the trauma centre but he could not be saved.

Delhi Police initiated an investigation into the matter by registering an FIR under the relevant sections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022