Iran raises September crude oil prices to Asia -NIOC
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-08-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 15:58 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light grade for its Asian buyers at $9.50 above the Oman/Dubai average for September, up $0.60 from the previous month, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) reported on Sunday.
The table below shows September crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars. GRADE SEP AUG CHANGE IRANIAN LIGHT 9.50 8.90 0.60 IRANIAN HEAVY 6.30 5.60 0.70 FOROZAN 6.40 5.65 0.75 SOROUSH -4.05 1.45 -2.60
