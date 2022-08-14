Left Menu

Ukraine war diverts attention from hunger, pope says in Somalia appeal

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said this month that it could officially declare famine in eight regions of Somalia next month if livestock continue to die, key commodity prices rise further and humanitarian assistance fails to reach the most vulnerable. Francis told pilgrims and tourists in the square that he wanted to draw attention "to the grave humanitarian crisis that has hit Somalia and some areas of bordering countries".

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 17:07 IST
Ukraine war diverts attention from hunger, pope says in Somalia appeal
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Pope Francis said on Sunday that the war in Ukraine had distracted attention from the problem of world hunger and called for urgent food aid to stave off looming famine in Somalia.

"The people of this region, who already live in very precarious conditions, are now in mortal danger because of drought," he said at his weekly address in St. Peter's Square, referring to the Horn of Africa. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said this month that it could officially declare famine in eight regions of Somalia next month if livestock continue to die, key commodity prices rise further and humanitarian assistance fails to reach the most vulnerable.

Francis told pilgrims and tourists in the square that he wanted to draw attention "to the grave humanitarian crisis that has hit Somalia and some areas of bordering countries". The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said last week that about a million people have been internally displaced in Somalia since January.

U.N. agencies had other organisations have appealed for more funding to help stave off famine in Somalia, which is one of the countries most susceptible to climate vulnerability. "I hope that international solidarity can respond efficiently to this emergency," Francis said.

"Unfortunately the war (in Ukraine) has distracted attention and resources but these are the aims that call for the utmost commitment - the fight against hunger, health care, education," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022