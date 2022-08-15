Amit Shah urges countrymen to do utmost to make India world leader by centenary year of Independence

As India celebrated its 76th Independence Day, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday appealed to countrymen to do their utmost in the continuous development journey to make India a world leader again by the 100th year of the country's independence. Greeting countrymen on the occasion, Shah, in his tweets, said "This is a day to be proud of India's culture, vibrant democratic tradition and achievements over the last 75 years".

"I bow to the freedom fighters who made their supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the country and salute the brave soldiers who sacrificed everything for the safety and security of the country," Shah tweeted. The Union Home Minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling the dream of the country's brave freedom fighters, of a strong and self-reliant India, by giving paramount importance to national interest.

"On the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, I appeal to everyone to contribute to this continuous journey of development through their hard work so as to make India a 'Vishwaguru' (world leader) once again by the time of the centenary year of our Independence." Shah's remarks on the day the country's 76th Independence Day, the day which marked the end of British rule after two centuries. Under the banner of several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate the 75 years of India's independence.

Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme launched by the Central government, people also hoisted the tricolour at their homes, doubling their joy. As part of the occasion or grand celebration, several events and campaigns were organised to celebrate independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. The journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav began on March 12, 2021, starting a 75-week countdown to our 76th Independence Day. (ANI)

