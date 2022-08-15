Left Menu

Removal of Iran's sanctions would benefit the global economy and energy supply - Foreign Ministry

The removal of sanctions on Iran in the event that a nuclear pact is reached will not only benefit Tehran but will also help the global economy and energy supplies which lines up with the interests of European countries, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

"Iran can provide more supplies than in the past," Kanaani said in a press briefing.

